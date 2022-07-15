Divided over Russia, G20 focuses on food security and debt

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives for G20 Finance Ministers Meeting in Nusa Dua on Indonesia resort island of Bali, Friday, July 15, 2022. (Sonny Tumbelaka/Pool Photo via AP)

Group of 20 finance chiefs started official meetings in Bali Friday with an eye toward progress on food security and debt issues as tensions over Russia impeded prospects for a more sweeping agreement.

Host Indonesia is pushing for G20 members to pledge more concrete action to respond to food insecurity, including by sharing data on commodity stockpiles, and for them to coordinate better on macroeconomic policies, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

Against the backdrop of increasingly desperate moves this week by officials to stamp out inflation in off-cycle adjustments and jumbo interest-rate increases, the finance ministers and central bank governors scrambled to find areas of cooperation amid a growing list of risks to global economic stability.

The G20 discussions have been "very difficult but sometimes fruitful," Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Indonesia's finance minister, said in opening remarks for the Friday meetings. "Despite all our differing positions, we have been able to make tangible progress on some critical issues."

Indrawati cited "an alarming increase in risks to food security" wrought by the war in Ukraine and its after-effects, on top of pandemic woes. "The war as well as the commodity-price increase could worsen the global inflation spike and increase further social instability."

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday again laid the blame for commodity-price inflation and food security woes squarely with Russian officials, who she pinned for "horrific consequences" and an "ongoing human and economic toll."

Russia's destruction of agricultural facilities, theft of farm equipment, and blockade of ports have amounted to using "food as a weapon of war," Yellen said at an afternoon seminar on food security.

She and other officials including Indrawati and Saudi Arabia Finance Minister Mohammed Abdullah Al-Jadaan urged G20 action to alleviate the crisis, especially in lower-income countries -- pitching solutions such as identifying and distributing from rare pockets of fertilizer supply in order to bring down costs and to avoid triggering associated inflation for staples like rice.

About 14pc of world's food is lost between harvest and retail and an additional 17pc is wasted at the retail to customer level, Al-Jadaan said, adding that reducing food loss and waste "can go a long way" in supporting food security and also alleviate industrial pollution.

Calling on the international community to boost and accelerate aid to Ukraine, Yellen earlier on Friday said the war made it even more important for officials to come together on global challenges including tighter financial conditions and slowing growth in major economies.

The message was underscored Friday by unexpectedly weak data from the world's No. 2 economy. China expanded in the second quarter at the slowest pace since the start of 2020 when Covid initially befell Wuhan.

Later Friday, Yellen was scheduled to speak on the evolution of policy tools to address threats to global macroeconomic stability, according to a Treasury official.

A flurry of central bank decisions this week, some unscheduled, have accentuated officials' need to keep their own domestic conditions at the forefront. At the same time, the G20 meetings are increasingly stressing the dangers of ignoring instability in the more vulnerable pockets of the global economy, including countries that are teetering on the brink of sovereign default -- or already there, like Sri Lanka.

Indonesia is seeking to make progress on the debt treatment of countries including Zambia, the person said. It also wants to include a mention of the Energy Transition Mechanism in the G20's written agreement. The ETM is a platform for developing economies to get funding to decommission coal plants from a variety of investors, including sovereign, multilateral and private, instead of seeking bilateral financing.

Seventeen of the 20 finance ministers and 11 central bank governors were present for the meetings Friday, according to a press release from Indonesian officials. Russia was represented by its deputy finance minister, while Ukraine's finance minister dialed in virtually. Despite tensions, there were no walk outs at morning sessions, a person familiar with the talks said.