Divided Opec raise stakes of price crash in oil free-for-all

A high-stakes game of oil diplomacy pits Saudi Arabia against long-time ally Abu Dhabi. And the result of their fight will shape not just the price of oil for the next year, but the future of the global energy industry.

The United Arab Emirates on Friday blocked an Opec+ deal that cartel leaders Russia and Saudi Arabia hashed out to increase output, demanding better terms for itself.

After two days of bitter negotiations, and with the UAE the only holdout, ministers halted the discussions until today, leaving markets in limbo as oil continued its inflationary surge above $75 (€60) a barrel.

Despite diplomatic talks continuing, the standoff appeared to continue yesterday, with the UAE reiterating its demands.

Abu Dhabi is forcing its allies into a difficult position: accept its requests, or risk unravelling the Opec+ alliance.

Failure to reach a deal would squeeze an already tight market, potentially sending crude prices sharply higher. But a more dramatic scenario is also in play – Opec+ unity may break down entirely, risking a free-for-all that would crash prices in a repeat of the crisis last year.

As in all negotiations, there may be an element of bluff. Late last year, Abu Dhabi even floated the idea of leaving Opec. While this time the UAE has not repeated the threat, no one even at the heart of the talks is sure what could happen if negotiations fail today.

An exit would almost certainly trigger a price war – and in that scenario everyone loses. The bluff is to show your country is ready to take the pain better than the others.

But there’s also a more subtle poker game playing out, and in that hand, the UAE has some cards.

The country wants to pump more oil after spending billions to increase production capacity. At some point, the others in the alliance will probably have to recognise Abu Dhabi’s new status, redrawing the terms of engagement to allow it to pump more.

“The UAE will push hard at this juncture to use this meeting to get their excess capacity recognised and brought back online,” said Roger Diwan, oil analyst at consultant IHS Markit Ltd. “Compromise exists, but it is just how they bring their capacity, not if.”

At the centre of the dispute is a word key to Opec+ output agreements: baselines. Each country measures its production cuts or increases against a baseline. The higher that number, the more a country will be allowed to pump.

The UAE says its current level, set at about 3.2 million barrels a day in April 2020, is too low, and says it should be 3.8 million.

“This was an inevitable fight,” said Ben Cahill, of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “The differences are real and the UAE will continue to make noise until it achieves a higher baseline.”

The current Opec+ production deal ends in April 2022, when every country will be able to renegotiate its baseline. But now Saudi Arabia and Russia, with the support of everyone else at Opec+, want to extend the agreement to the end of next year.

The UAE has rejected the idea of extending the broader accord unless its baseline is changed, effectively killing the proposal negotiated by ­Moscow and Riyadh.