Diversity at board or C-suite level in decline across aviation industry

Diversity at board or C-suite level has declined in recent years across companies in the aviation sector, according to a survey by law firm Mason Hayes & Curran LLP.

The report revealed that 17pc of employees at C-suite or board level identify as female or as a member of a minority group.

This marks a decrease from the 22pc peak recorded in 2020, which was still below the generally accepted threshold of 30pc.

The report, which was conducted this summer, also showed that 46pc of those surveyed had not noticed any improvement in diversity at C-suite level in their organisations over the past year.

A further 47pc reported no changes at board level.

Mason, Hayes & Curran chair Christine O’Donovan said she was “very concerned” by the slow pace of change across the aviation industry.

“Corporate policies and procedures on subjects such as equal opportunity hiring and promotion and non-discrimination are standard and necessary, but they should not be allowed to languish and gather dust,” she said.

As well as the gradual decline in diversity, the report also noted a decline in the number of aviation organisations with a diversity and inclusion committee in place. Half of companies surveyed had a group in place last year, but this dropped to 41pc of those surveyed in 2022.

However, companies recognised the potential advantages of introducing such a committee, with two-thirds of professionals surveyed stating that their organisation would benefit from a diversity and inclusion team.

“A simple and effective tool to embrace the gender issue is to establish diversity and gender committees with real power and authority to effect change,” said Ms O’Donovan.

She added that participation on a committee without any real power within an organisation is “frustrating and unfulfilling.”

Furthermore, almost half of the survey’s respondents said that their organisation had not conducted a gender pay gap analysis in the past 12 months. Just 11pc said such an analysis had been completed, while 41pc were unaware if an analysis had been completed.

“Organisations should also consider conducting a gender pay gap analysis, and share results with staff and stakeholders and, where needed, promptly effect measures to achieve equality in compensation levels for designated grades,” added Ms O’Donovan.