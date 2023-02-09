| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Disney to cut 7,000 jobs as Bob Iger seeks $5.5bn in savings

Bob Iger arrives at the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles in 2019. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, FIle) Expand

Close

Bob Iger arrives at the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles in 2019. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, FIle)

Bob Iger arrives at the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles in 2019. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, FIle)

Bob Iger arrives at the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles in 2019. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, FIle)

Thomas Buckley

Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger announced plans for a dramatic restructuring of the world's largest entertainment company, including 7,000 job cuts and $5.5bn in cost savings.

The reductions include plans to cut $3bn from its budget for movies and TV shows and the rest in non-content related areas. About $1bn of the savings are already underway, Iger said Wednesday on a conference call with investors.

Most Watched

Privacy