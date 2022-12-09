Disney+ sets out its ad-break stall: no alcohol, no politics and no Netflix

Star Wars: Andor, starring Diego Luna, is among the shows available on Disney+

Walt Disney debuted the ad-supported version of its Disney+ streaming service yesterday with strict rules: No alcohol commercials, no political spots and no ads from competitors.

The new service, which is priced in the US at $8 a month, has signed up 100 sponsors across a wide swath of business, including finance, retail and automotive, Rita Ferro, Disney Media's president of advertising, said in an interview.

The company intentionally left some slots open to accommodate marketer interest after the product's debut, she said.

Although Disney's position on some of the restrictions may change over time, the California-based company will shut out rivals including Netflix and Amazon's Prime Video to prioritise its own shows and films, Ms Ferro said.

"Our content is going to be the only thing you see on our platforms," she said.

The ad-supported version of Disney's flagship streaming platform will have four minutes of commercials per hour or less, or about half the ad load of Hulu, its sister streaming service. It's becoming available at a tough time for the media industry at large amid a pullback in ad spending and fears of an imminent recession.

On Tuesday, shares of CBS owner Paramount Global fell 7pc after chief executive officer Bob Bakish said the company's advertising sales this quarter will be "a bit below" the third quarter in a "challenging" market.

The comments echoed those of Jeff Shell, chief executive officer of Comcast's NBC Universal division, who said the advertising market is "definitely getting worse".

Last week, AMC Networks announced plans to fire 20pc of its US staff, Warner Bros Discovery's CNN division laid off employees, and NPR said it would "severely restrict" hiring after a sharp drop in sponsorship revenue.

So far, Disney has been less affected than peers by the wider downturn in ad spending and has benefited from a "flight to quality," Ms Ferro said.