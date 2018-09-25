Digicel extends deadline on refinancing offer

Digicel has extended a deadline for bondholders to accept a refinancing offer to swap $3bn (€2.59bn) of debt for new securities with later maturity dates.

The new deadline is 11:59pm, New York City time, on October 19, 2018. The original early tender deadline was September 14, which was later extended to September 28.

Denis O'Brien-owned mobile telecoms group Digicel has proposed a refinancing that includes a new corporate structure in which new debt will be issued from two new holding companies inserted between its holding company Digicel Group Ltd and operating company Digicel Ltd, according to a company statement. The scheme will ultimately push back debt maturities on bonds scheduled to fall due in 2020 and 2022.

Digicel's offer is to exchange $2bn of bonds due in 2020 that carry an 8.25pc interest rate, with up to $2bn of new bonds at the same interest rate but maturing in 2022. It is also offering to swap $1bn of bonds that mature in 2022, and pay a 7.125pc interest rate, for $1bn of bonds due in 2024 - with interest of 8.25pc paid in a mix of cash and deferred or so called payment-in-kind (PIK) notes.

Online Editors