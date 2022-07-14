Digicel completes sale of Pacific operations

Denis O'Brien's Digicel has completed the sale of its Pacific Ocean arm in a deal that values the division at up to US$1.85bn.

The sale is to Australia's Telstra which is being backed by the Australian government under a plan that will prevent telecoms infrastructure in the region potentially being bought by Chinese government backed players.

The value of the division equates to approximately 8.3 times Digicel Pacific’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of around $222m for the year ended March 31 2021.

A payment of $1.6bn will be payable to Digicel upon closing of the transaction. Digicel also expects to achieve the maximum earn out payment of $50m for the first earn out period, based on service revenue performance for the year ended March 31 2022.

Digicel Pacific operates in six markets in the South Pacific, including Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Samoa, Vanatu, Tonga and Nauru. There will be no change to the brand in these markets, while the current management team will remain with the division following the sale.

“Having established our Pacific operations as a business start-up in 2005, we depart with enormous pride in a team that has made affordable best-in-class communications available to more than 10 million people across six of the most exciting economies in the region,” said Digicel founder and chairman Denis O’Brien.

Digicel also has reached an agreement with the Independent State of Papua New Guinea to enter into an international arbitration process in Singapore to resolve a disputed one-time PGK $99.4m exit tax.

This agreement will also see the state waive a further $14.2m that was being sought in relation to the non-payment of the exit tax.

As part of this arbitration, $99.4m has been placed in escrow on closing pending the outcome.