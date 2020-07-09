Digciel appoints new CEO for Caribbean and Central America operations

Oliver Coughlan has been appointed CEO of Digicel’s operations in the Caribbean and Central America.

He replaces Jean-Yves Charlier who will remain a director of Digicel in a non executive capacity, a statement from the group said.

Mr Coughlan will report to the company chairman Denis O’Brien.

Mr Coughlan’s previous role as CEO of Digicel’s Pacific operations encompassed Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Nauru, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu.

He joined Digicel from Edotco Group where he was chief operations officer.

Mr Coughlan also previously served as CEO of Digicel Myanmar Tower company and has held senior management roles at Esat Digifone where he was CTO/CIO and a member of the board for over eight years.

Denis O’Brien said: “We are grateful to Jean Yves for stepping into the breach as CEO following the sad and untimely passing of our former CEO in January 2019.

After 18 months of intense travel and achievement for the group we totally respect Jean Yves’ decision to be closer to his family in London andto revert to the non executive capacity in which he joined Digicel in September 2018.”

He added that he is “very pleased” Mr Coughlan will lead the business in the Caribbean and Central America.

