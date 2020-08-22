'Difficult decisions' for Sunak as UK government debt passes £2trn

UK government debt passed £2trn (€2.22trn) for the first time, a milestone that will stoke the debate over how Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak should finance his unprecedented support for the pandemic-ravaged economy. It means Britain now owes an amount equivalent to more than 100pc of economic output - the heaviest burden since the early 1960s - the UK's Office for National Statistics said yesterday.

Mr Sunak said the figures show that difficult decisions are needed to bring the nation's public finances back to a sustainable footing, in a clear signal he's not prepared to allow borrowing to accumulate unchecked for too long.

Few are calling for immediate action though. Debt-servicing costs are at record lows and economists have warned that withdrawing fiscal support prematurely could derail Britain's nascent recovery from the deepest slump in living memory.

So far, that recovery is on track. Other figures yesterday showed retail sales rebounding faster than predicted in July and returning to pre-virus levels. Meanwhile, a broad measure of economic activity jumped to the highest in almost seven years in August.

Still, the debt figures reflect a hit to UK tax revenues after the lockdown imposed in March plunged the economy into a record recession, as well as the vast cost of government spending programs deployed to keep businesses and jobs afloat.

Even as the burden mounts, Mr Sunak is facing calls to increase aid by extending his flagship furlough program, which is scheduled to wind down at the end of October. The program has helped protect almost 10 million jobs, and economists are warning unemployment will spike if the support is removed.

The program cost £7.5bn in cash terms in July, helping push the headline budget deficit to £26.7bn. That took borrowing in the first four months of the fiscal year to more than £150bn - close to the shortfall of £158bn recorded in the full year following the global financial crisis.

While Mr Sunak has ruled out a return to the austerity that his predecessor George Osborne pursued in the aftermath of that crash, he insists government finances will need to be restored to health.

"Today's figures are a stark reminder that we must return our public finances to a sustainable footing over time, which will require taking difficult decisions," the chancellor said yesterday.

For now, the bond market is putting little pressure on Mr Sunak. Gilts were little changed after the report and yields have fallen close to record lows since the Bank of England slashed interest rates and injected billions of pounds into the financial system.

With Britain is facing a deficit of over 16pc of GDP in the current fiscal year, the UK's Debt Management Office plans to raise an additional £110bn between September and November, bringing total sale plans from the start of the fiscal year to £385bn.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent