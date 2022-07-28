Diageo revenues increase as consumer demand rises

Diageo recorded a rise in profits and revenues as bars reopened and consumer demand remained resilient in supermarkets and off-licences.

For the year ended 30 June 2022, sales rose 21.4pc to £15.5bn (€18.5bn). Operating profit also grew 18.2pc to £4.4bn (€5.2bn) in a year that saw the lifting of restrictions and a return to socialising.

Ireland net sales increased 71pc following a significant decline in the previous financial year. This was driven by strong growth in Guinness sales.

Diageo said that the recovery of the hospitality industry was particularly evident in Ireland, Great Britain and Southern Europe. This return was also reflected in beer net sales, which rose by 63pc, driven by re-opening of the sector in Ireland and Great Britain.

Mid-single digit price increases across all regions also attributed to the growth and to offset the impact of rising inflation, according to the drinks giant.

“In a year of significant global supply chain disruption, our double-digit volume growth demonstrates the tremendous agility and resourcefulness of our teams,” said chief executive Ivan Menezes.

“We benefitted from the on-trade recovery, continued global premiumisation trends, with our super-premium-plus brands up 31%, and from price increases across our regions.”

He added that Diageo anticipates the operating environment in the upcoming financial year to be challenging due to “volatility related to Covid-19, significant cost inflation, a potential weakening of consumer spending power and global geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty.”