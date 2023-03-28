| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Diageo CEO Menezes to retire after nearly a decade in role

Ivan Menezes, chief executive officer of Diageo. Photograph: Jason Alden/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Ivan Menezes, chief executive officer of Diageo. Photograph: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Ivan Menezes, chief executive officer of Diageo. Photograph: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Ivan Menezes, chief executive officer of Diageo. Photograph: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Yadarisa Shabong

Diageo said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Ivan Menezes will retire and leave the Guinness owner at the end of June, after nearly a decade at the helm.

Menezes will be replaced as CEO by Chief Operating Officer (COO) Debra Crew, who will also join the board, Diageo said in a statement.

Most Watched

Privacy