Diageo CEO Menezes to retire after nearly a decade in role

Diageo said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Ivan Menezes will retire and leave the Guinness owner at the end of June, after nearly a decade at the helm.
Menezes will be replaced as CEO by Chief Operating Officer (COO) Debra Crew, who will also join the board, Diageo said in a statement.
She will start in the role in July.
Crew, who took on the role of COO last October, was previously president of Diageo North America and Global Supply from 2020, the company said.
She previously led tobacco company Reynolds American and also held a number of senior roles with PepsiCo.
She will become one of a few women to lead a FTSE 100 company.
Menezes joined Diageo after the merger of Guinness and Grand Metropolitan in 1997 and has held a number of senior positions across the business, Diageo said.