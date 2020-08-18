Diageo buys Ryan Reynolds' Aviation American Gin

Guinness owner Diageo is paying up to $610m (€514m)for film star Ryan Reynolds' Aviation American Gin.

The brand made headlines last year when Reynolds hired actress Monica Ruiz for a hugely successful online advertising campaign that poked fun at her earlier role in a widely panned advertisement for Peleton fitness bikes.

Diageo already owns the Gordon's and Tanqueray gin brands and paid $1bn for George Clooney's Casamigos tequila three years ago.

Mr Reynolds bought a stake in Aviation Gin in 2018 and will retain it after the deal with Diageo.

Aviation American Gin is the second-largest super-premium gin brand in the United States with a 40pc share of the upper end of the market, Diageo said, citing industry tracker IWSR.

The Diageo deal also includes Astral Tequila, Sombra Mezcal and TYKU Sake.

Diageo agreed to an initial payment of $335m and a further potential consideration of as much as $275m based on the performance of Aviation American Gin over a 10-year period.

The deal will expand Diageo's presence in super-premium gin, which has surged in popularity over the past decade as small-batch variants of the spirit have been marketed in conjunction with upscale tonics such as Fever-Tree or mixed into popular cocktails such as the Negroni.

The news comes as the world's largest distiller wrestles with the impact of the pandemic, with bar and restaurant closures denting demand for its spirits. Earlier this month, the distiller said it had recorded a £1.3bn (€1.43bn) impairment due to the effects of Covid-19.

Diageo shares rose 0.8pc in London yesterday.

The earlier deal for Casamigos expanded the London-based company's line-up in a category where it already owned the Don Julio, DeLeon and Peligroso brands.

The latest transaction will be funded through existing cash and should close before the end of 2020, subject to regulatory clearances, Diageo said.

Additional reporting: Bloomberg

Irish Independent