Diageo begins new phase of ‘return of capital’ programme

Drinks giant Diageo is starting the third phase of its return of capital (ROC) programme of up to £4.5bn (€5.4bn) to shareholders.

Under the first two phases of the programme, which were completed in January 2020 and February 11, 2022, Diageo repurchased shares with an aggregate value of £2.25bn, according to a statement from the group.

The company, whose brands include Guinness and Captain Morgan, announced today it has entered into an agreement with UBS to enable the company to buy back shares with an aggregate value of up to £1.7bn, of which the repurchase of shares with an aggregate value of up to £1.4bn will be completed by June 30 this year.

The agreement commences today and will end no later than October 5, 2022.

The purpose of the repurchases is to reduce the share capital of Diageo and all shares repurchased under this agreement will be cancelled.

Further execution phases of the ROC programme, utilising the most appropriate mechanic of either share buybacks or special dividends, depending on market conditions, will be subject to future announcements, the company said.

The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

In the six months to December 31, Diageo reported an operating profit of £2.7bn, a 22.5pc increase on the prior year.

Organic operating profit grew 24.7pc, with growth across all regions, according to a trading update from the company last month.

Diageo said supply productivity savings and price increases “more than offset the impact of cost inflation”.

Net sales increased 15.8pc to £8bn, with “strong” organic growth, partially offset by an adverse foreign exchange impact.

Organic net sales grew 20pc at the company, driven by double-digit growth across all regions, “supported by effective marketing and excellent commercial execution”.

Diageo said the growth reflects “continued recovery in the on-trade, resilient consumer demand in the off-trade and market share gains, and was underpinned by favourable industry trends of spirits taking share of total beverage alcohol and premiumisation”.