Developer Evergrande meets initial interest bill, as China’s central bank acts to soothe the market

China’s debt-laden property group Evergrande yesterday agreed to settle interest payments on a domestic bond, while the Chinese central bank injected cash into the banking system, temporarily soothing fears of imminent contagion from the creaking property conglomerate.

Evergrande, Asia’s biggest junk-bond issuer, is so entangled with China’s broader economy that its fate has kept global stock and bond markets on tenterhooks, as late debt payments could trigger so-called cross-defaults.

Many financial institutions have exposure to Evergrande through direct loans and indirect holdings.

Any defaults will trigger sell-offs in the high-yield credit market.

In an effort to reassure investors, the People’s Bank of China’s injected 90 billion yuan (€11.9bn) to the banking system, signalling support for markets as they braced for what is expected to be one of China’s largest-ever debt restructurings.

Evergrande is scrambling to avoid defaulting on a number of bonds with payments due this week – and its main unit, Hengda Real Estate Group, yesterday said it had “resolved” one coupon payment due today on its Shenzhen-traded 5.8pc September 2025 bond, via “private negotiations”.

It did not specify how much interest would be paid, or when. Nor did Hengda mention Evergrande’s other pressing debts, leaving it unclear what this means for $83.5m (€72m) in bond interest payments also due today.

Evergrande did not immediately respond to questions about its deal, or its intentions.

But engagement with bondholders, a common way to avoid default, on top of Evergrande chairman Xu Jiayian’s vow this week that the firm would “walk out of its darkest moment", cheered investors and soothed markets more broadly.