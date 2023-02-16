| 9.5°C Dublin

Deutsche Bank will cut bonuses for staff using Whatsapp for work

Steven Arons

Deutsche Bank will cut bonuses for staff that inappropriately used messaging services for business communications as the repercussions from a sweeping US probe ripple across the industry.

Employees whose usage of unauthorised devices or messaging apps was found to be in particularly severe breach of policies will see a substantial reduction in variable pay, people familiar with the matter said.

