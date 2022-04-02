Deutsche Bank snubbed as Porsche taps Wall Street to run market float

Porsche could be valued at up to €90b. Photo: Elena Chernyshova/Bloomberg

The stock market flotation of iconic sports-car maker Porsche, which is poised to be one of Germany’s biggest-ever IPOs, is missing the country’s biggest bank, Deutsche Bank.

Volkswagen picked an all-American lineup, snubbing European banks, to lead the planned share sale, which could value Porsche at as much as €90bn, according to people familiar with the matter.

The choice of Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, JPMorgan and Citigroup as joint global coordinators is another reminder of just how strong Wall Street’s grip on European equity capital markets has become. US banks have taken the top five underwriting slots on equity offerings in the wider Europe, Middle East and Africa region for the last two years, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

VW’s decision in particular to omit Deutsche Bank, long a mainstay in the boardrooms of Germany’s blue-chip companies, surprised both the advisers that won the coveted top-line mandates and those that pitched and missed out, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private matters.

Deutsche Bank made a big push for a lead role. Its CEO Christian Sewing, who’s credited with stabilising the German lender over the past several years, got involved with a pre-recorded video message to VW, sources said.

Other CEOs including JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and Goldman’s David Solomon also filmed messages to go with their firms’ pitches.

Goldman’s pitch included a video montage of bank employees waxing lyrical about how they love their Porsches.

While Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank is likely to land a joint bookrunner role, that may be little consolation.

Leading such a large listing, and clinching a bigger share of the fee pool, will have been particularly sought after, given the moribund market for European IPOs.

Several American firms chasing the deal were convinced that a listing of such a well-known German brand could never go ahead without a local bank = and Deutsche Bank, even after drastic restructuring, remains the only homegrown global player in Europe’s largest economy.

Deutsche Bank itself may well have thought the same. Members of its supervisory board include former VW executive Frank Witter and Sigmar Gabriel, ex-prime minister of the German state of Lower Saxony, which is the carmaker’s second-biggest shareholder.

The Porsche IPO could end up as Germany’s biggest ever.