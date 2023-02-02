| 9.3°C Dublin

Deutsche Bank misses estimates as traders' winning streak snaps

Steven Arons

Deutsche Bank AG's streak of market share gains in trading snapped in the final quarter of Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing's turnaround plan, underscoring the need for the corporate and private bank to pick up the slack.

Revenue from fixed-income trading increased 27pc from a year earlier, just shy of the average 28pc at the five biggest US investment banks, according to a statement Thursday. That ended nine straight quarters in which Deutsche Bank's securities unit was ahead.

