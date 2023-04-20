Dermot Desmond’s Rietumu Banka has €30m set aside for French case

Latvia’s Rietumu Banka, in which billionaire Dermot Desmond owns a 33pc stake, said that it has set aside a total of €30m to pay fines and fees imposed in France following a long-running case there.

And it plans to significantly reduce its loan exposure in Russia and Belarus by refinancing loans or selling them to other providers. Its net risk exposure to Russia is €129m, €18m in Belarus and €3m in Ukraine.

Rietumu was alleged to have been used by clients involved in tax evasion and money laundering. While an €80m fine imposed on the bank was reduced in 2021 to €20m, Rietumu said in its newly-published annual report it remains liable for €10m in damages to be paid to the French state after it lost an appeal earlier this year.

In 2017, the Paris Criminal Court found that Rietumu was guilty of aggravated money laundering by providing assistance, as a bank, to placement, concealment or conversion operations of the proceed of an offence.

It was ordered to pay a fine of €80m and, jointly and severally with other defendants, €10m in damages to the French state, along with €100,000 in court expenses. Rietumu was also banned from operating in France for five years.

In 2021, a court of appeal reduced the €80m fine to €20m. Rietumu then appealed the €10m in damages due to the French state. However, in January this year it lost that appeal.

“Taking into account that the bank had previously created sufficient savings for the payment of a possible penalty, the outcome of the mentioned criminal case will not affect the future operation and stability of the bank,” Rietumu notes in its latest annual report.

The bank made a €19m profit last year, down from the €22m it made in 2021.

Rietumu Banka chairman Jelena Buraja said that while the global economy has been impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the bank has “overcome these complex challenges”.

“We have managed not only to maintain a high level of stability and reliability, but also to continue supporting clients in the development and implementation of their new projects,” she said.

When the war began, Rietumu immediately ceased new lending activity in Russia and Belarus. At the end of 2022, the bank’s total loan portfolio was €584m.

“The bank is planning a moderate increase in its lending portfolio in 2023 in Latvia, the other Baltic states and the European Union,” it noted.