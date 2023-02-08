| 10°C Dublin

Denmark suspends new offshore wind turbine licences due to concerns over EU aid rules

The move came as Europe complains over US green subsidies. Photo: Getty Images

Close

The move came as Europe complains over US green subsidies. Photo: Getty Images

The move came as Europe complains over US green subsidies. Photo: Getty Images

The move came as Europe complains over US green subsidies. Photo: Getty Images

John Ainger and Christian Wienberg

Denmark suspended all new applications for offshore wind farms over concerns it may be breaching European Union law, highlighting an issue that many say is holding the bloc back from spurring green industry.

The EU pledged to simplify and speed up the permitting process for clean technologies like windmills and hydrogen production in reaction to a broader energy crisis and a massive US green subsidy package, but the Danish move is a reminder of the significant obstacles that remain.

