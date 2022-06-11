Denmark considers SAS rescue package

Denmark is willing to write off debt owed by loss-making airline SAS and inject more capital provided private investors also contribute, Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said on Friday.

The share price of the carrier, which is struggling to cut costs and seeking to avert a strike by pilots, surged by as much as 45pc following the news. It later pared some gains to trade 25pc higher early Friday afternoon.

"We imagine to have an ownership share somewhere between 22pc and up to 30pc," Mr Wammen told reporters after meeting with members of parliament. The state owns 21.8pc of SAS.

"There is a commitment from a large and broad majority in parliament that we continue to take responsibility and we want to contribute to a solution, but now all other parties must do their share as well," he said.

Lawmakers had agreed to accept writedowns, the conversion of debt and to inject new equity depending on private investors also taking part, the finance ministry said in a statement.

"If SAS does not succeed in convincing the markets that they have a viable and profitable future, then no money will come from either the market or from the Danish state," Rasmus Jarlov of the Conservative Party said.

Government support is also contingent on its being able to maintain influence over a range of decisions to ensure SAS keeps a strong presence at Danish airports, for example, which is important for the Danish economy and ensuring good travel connections to the rest of the world, Mr Wammen said.

Copenhagen Airport is the airline's largest hub and is strategically and economically important to Denmark.

The state's demand for influence was likely to deter many investors, Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen said.

"I absolutely do not think this makes it easier to save SAS. Big consortiums which might otherwise have wanted to come in and make changes to SAS will run away screaming," he said.