Democrats look to ease Joe Biden’s planned tax hikes

Weeks after US President Joe Biden pitched the first major set of tax increases since 1993, signs are mounting that anxiety among congressional Democrats will significantly temper any increases that manage to pass Congress.

“We are trying to identify a menu of options” that can pass, Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said in an interview. “You need to get every one of your 50 Democratic senators on board. There is no room for error.”

The Treasury Department is slated to release the administration’s most detailed tax proposals yet, in a report known as the Green Book. But congressional staff are already paring down the ideas that have been floated and fine-tuning them to make them workable from both policy and political standpoints, a Democratic aide said on condition of anonymity.

With the economic recovery still leaving more than eight million Americans without jobs compared with before the coronavirus pandemic, some Democrats are wary of criticism that higher taxes could damage growth. Moderate Democrats in the House – vital to holding the party’s slim majority in next year’s elections – are well aware of Republicans’ success in tarring the Mr Obama administration’s spending and tax plans in the 2010 midterm elections.

Mr Biden’s proposal to increase corporate tax to 28pc from 21pc hit a roadblock early on, with moderate Democratic senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia saying he preferred 25pc. Another element – a dramatic hike in the capital gains tax, especially for the wealthy at the time they inherit assets – has recently been subject to potential easing, with the staff of House Ways and Means Committee chairman Richard Neal floating options.

At the same time, a group of lawmakers from high-tax states are demanding greater relief for some taxpayers, whose state and local tax deductions were capped in the Republican tax overhaul of 2017.

Months of negotiations are likely, not least because lawmakers need to determine how much new spending has to be funded from the tax measures.

Bloomberg