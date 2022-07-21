Democrats back plan worth billions to subsidise US-based semiconductor plants

US Congress Speaker Nancy Pelosi backed a compromise Senate bill that provides subsidies for the semiconductor industry, and said she plans for a House vote on it as soon as next week.

With her statement of support for the Senate bill, which funnels $52bn (€51bn) to chipmakers, Ms Pelosi signals a close to a year-long deadlock between the House and Senate on a legislative package designed to bolster US competition against China.

Her backing greatly boosts chances of passage before the August congressional recess.

Ms Pelosi and House Democrats had long pushed to add environmental provisions and compensation for workers displaced by trade agreements to the bill, but are now leaving those fights for another day.

“The Chips Act for America is a major victory for American families and the American economy. As the Senate undergoes its legislative process, we are optimistic that the House will be able to take this bill up as early as next week,” Ms Pelosi said in a letter to her House colleagues.

The Senate on Tuesday took a procedural vote to begin debate on the semiconductor legislation, by a vote of 64 to 34.

That chamber is likely to vote to end debate, setting up passage early next week in the Senate. At that point the House would be poised to act.

The 1,054 page compromise bill unveiled on Tuesday night in the Senate also contains scientific research provisions that reflect months of negotiation between House and Senate lawmakers.

Those provisions reorganise programs at the National Science Foundation and National Space and Aeronautics Administration, boost scientific education and create regional technology hubs.

The science provisions were added after a push by Indiana Senator Todd Young and Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

There is also a provision to provide $20m to boost Supreme Court security.

Ms Pelosi praised the inclusion of a $1bn House provision to provide funding for distressed communities, as well as strong guardrails that prevent chipmakers from using subsidies for stock buybacks or investments in China.

It remains to be seen how much support the bill will get from House Republicans. Frank Lucas, the top GOP member of the House Science Committee, said in a statement that the final science provisions had been negotiated in secret and did not yet have his full support.

A last-minute push by some lawmakers to include $2bn in retroactive research and development tax breaks fell short, making a year-end push for the credit likely.

In addition to House and Senate disagreements over the substance of the China competition package, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month that no bill would go forward so long as Democrats were pursuing a $1trn tax measure to fund climate change spending and other measures.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin scuttled talks on that bigger bill last week, for the time being at least.