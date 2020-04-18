| 7.5°C Dublin

Demand jumps at Corkman's Chinese distribution group

Alan Coughlan’s Lansil was among the first to feel the effects of Covid-19

Alan Coughlan set up Lansil five years ago Expand

Samantha McCaughren

A Cork businessman who owns an international distribution firm based in China has told of how his company has rebounded since coronavirus restrictions were eased in the country.

Alan Coughlan started his business, Lansil Global, in China five years ago after originally going there to study for a masters degree.

The company supplies e-commerce brands all over the world. "We can manufacture their products, brand them, store them in our warehouse, quality-check them, and then we ship those packages globally for our customers," he said.