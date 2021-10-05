Demand for fossil fuels now exceeds pre-Covid levels

Much of the rise in energy prices is because producers took enormous amounts of capacity offline last year as the coronavirus pandemic hit. Stock image

Demand for coal and natural gas has exceeded pre-Covid-19 highs with oil not far behind, dealing a setback to hopes the pandemic would spur a faster transition to clean energy from fossil fuels.

Global natural gas shortages, record gas and coal prices, a power crunch in China and a three-year high on oil prices all tell one story – demand for energy has roared back and the world still needs fossil fuels to meet most of those energy needs.

“The demand fall during the pandemic was entirely linked to governments’ decision to restrict movements and had nothing to do with the energy transition,” Cuneyt Kazokoglu, head of oil demand analysis at FGE said. “The energy transition and decarbonisation are decade-long strategies and do not happen overnight.”

Over three-quarters of global energy demand is still met by fossil fuels with less than a fifth by non-nuclear renewables, according to energy watchdog the International Energy Agency.

Energy transition policies have come under fire for the rise in energy prices. In some places, they are having an impact, such as in Europe where high carbon prices aimed at reducing emissions have made utilities reluctant to switch on coal-fired plants.

In China, policies to cut emissions have contributed to the government’s decision to ration energy to industry.

But much of the rise in energy prices is simply because producers took enormous amounts of capacity offline last year when the pandemic led to an unprecedented fall in demand.

Several factors mean temporary shortages may not last.

They could abate with a decision by Opec to open taps to unleash supply reined in during the first onslaught of Covid, likely new liquid natural gas (LNG) output coming online after a price slump in the last decade, and a Chinese government climb-down on price setting which has undercut coal power production.

Producers of gas, coal and, to a lesser extent, oil have been caught flat-footed by the economic recovery, much of it sparked by government stimulus spending in energy-intensive industries.

National policies have also played a role in the power supply problems. In China, state-mandated power prices mean utilities cannot afford to burn coal and sell the power, because the cost of coal is too high. Chinese utilities are producing below capacity to avoid losing money, not because they cannot produce more.

Meanwhile, most gas projects take several years to build, so the shortage now reflects decisions taken pre-pandemic – and before the energy transition gathered political momentum.

The head of the IEA said energy transition policies were not to blame for the crisis.

Reuters