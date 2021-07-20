Delta blues prompt stock market selloff on recovery fears

The UK's 'Freedom day' has coincided with a surge in the Delta Covid variant, roiling stock markets. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

European stock markets suffered their worst battering since 2020 yesterday as rising infections of Covid’s Delta variant sank economic optimism.

The mood on the markets wasn’t helped by escalating tensions between the US and China.

There was evidence of a trade out of shares and into safer havens after President Joe Biden backed by US allies said the Chinese government was behind a series of malicious ransomware, data theft and cyber-espionage attacks including the sprawling Microsoft Exchange hack earlier this year, a public sign of the deterioration in relations.

In Europe, Irish shares were among the worst hit including Ryanair and AIB, each down 6.5pc hitting investors with big paper losses.

The Iseq 20 index of the main Irish shares ended the session down 3.19pc compared to the 2.3pc drop for the pan-European STOXX 600 index.

Read More

In Dublin far more names were down than up or flat and every sector saw prices drop ranging from CRH (-3.49) and Bank of Ireland (-3.08) to Dalata (-3.85pc).

Permanent TSB, tipped in The Sunday Times to imminently take a step closer to a planned takeover of Ulster Bank’s retail loans, was a rare riser. But in a sharp general market drop, most names fell.

Across Europe, shares sank more than 2pc with commodity-linked stocks, banks and travel shares relatively worse hit, down more than 3pc.

Germany’s Dax index of leading shares dropped 2.6pc, while Italy’s Mib plunged 3.3pc, its steepest one-day drop since October.

In London the Ftse 100 slumped 2.3pc as rising coronavirus cases overshadowed optimism about England’s reopening of the economy.

“Investors are extremely worried that... another lockdown could be a month or two round the corner,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. “Covid is spreading fast again and the airlines, restaurants and leisure companies may not get the strong summer trading they’ve long hoped for.”

In Britain, cases rose to 48,161 on Sunday, while in France, a minister said the reimposition of curfew measures could not be excluded if infections continue to climb.

AJ Bell’s Mr Mould warned a slowdown in the global economic recovery as a result of the Covid resurgence could result “in a bad period for equities in the weeks ahead”.