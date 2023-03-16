Deliveroo's full-year sales miss estimates on inflation woes

UK food-delivery service Deliveroo Plc's annual sales missed analyst estimates as inflation and economic headwinds hit customers.

Revenue rose 14pc to £1.97bn ($2.4bn), the company said in a statement Thursday. That is compared to an average estimate of £2.03bn among analysts surveyed by Bloomberg ahead of the results.

Food delivery companies have shifted strategies to focus on their bottom line as inflation and a return to dine-in restaurants after the pandemic-era restrictions hurt their business.

Deliveroo significantly scaled back it operations last year, exiting from Spain, Australia and the Netherlands. In February, it announced plans to cut 9pc of its workforce.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization will be £20m to £50m, weighted toward the second half of this year, the company said.

The food delivery service reported many of its key 2022 figures in a trading update in January.

The company said it had reached adjusted EBITDA profitability in the second half of 2022, sooner than its earlier guidance.

After Deliveroo's initial public offering in March 2021, the business has struggled to contain widening losses in the competitive delivery market.

The stock has dropped 77pc since it debuted as a darling of the UK technology sector.