Deliveroo's full-year sales miss estimates on inflation woes

Mark Bergen

UK food-delivery service Deliveroo Plc's annual sales missed analyst estimates as inflation and economic headwinds hit customers.

Revenue rose 14pc to £1.97bn ($2.4bn), the company said in a statement Thursday. That is compared to an average estimate of £2.03bn among analysts surveyed by Bloomberg ahead of the results.

