Deliveroo set for initial share offering that could value it at up to €10bn

TAKEAWAY food delivery platform Deliveroo is set to raise as much as £1.77bn (€2.1bn) in an initial public offering (IPO), the largest this year in London, that could value it at up to €10bn.

The price range for the IPO in London has been set at £3.90 to £4.60 per share, which implies an estimated market capitalisation of between £7.6bn and £8.8bn.

The offering is the biggest float on the London Stock Exchange since e-commerce company THG's £1.88bn offering in September, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Deliveroo plans to sell as many as 384.6 million shares, an amount that could rise by as much as 10pc if there's enough demand.

The IPO will comprise of new shares to be issued by Deliveroo, expecting to raise gross proceeds of approximately £1bn, and existing shares to be sold by certain existing shareholders, according to a statement from the group.

The company plans to invest its proceeds to fuel growth.

Will Shu, founder and CEO of Deliveroo, said: “We are proud to be listing in London, the city where Deliveroo started.”

“Becoming a public company will enable us to continue to invest in innovation, developing new tech tools to support restaurants and grocers, providing riders with more work and extending choice for consumers, bringing them the food they love from more restaurants than ever before.”

Shareholders in Deliveroo include Amazon, which holds a 16pc stake, venture capital firms DST Global and Index Ventures, who own about 10pc each, and US mutual-fund company T. Rowe Price Group with an 8.1pc interest.

Earlier this month Deliveroo released its results for 2020.

Its gross profit increased 89.5pc last year to £358m, although the company reported an underlying loss for the year of £223.7m which was smaller than its £317min loss in 2019.

The company, which launched in Ireland in 2015, has more than 1,800 restaurants across Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway on its platform.

Over the course of last year, Deliveroo grew its gross transaction value – the total amount of transactions it processes on its platform – by 64pc to £4.1bn from £2.5bn in 2019.

It benefited from the temporary closure of restaurants in its markets due to governments’ restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company has more than six million monthly users across the countries it operates in.

Headquartered in London, Deliveroo operates in over 800 towns and cities across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the UK.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase are joint global coordinators on the offering, while Bank of America Citigroup, Jefferies and Numis Securities are joint bookrunners.

(Additional reporting Bloomberg)

Online Editors