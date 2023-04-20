| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Deliveroo orders fall 9pc after customers cut back on takeaway

Deliveroo cyclist Expand

Close

Deliveroo cyclist

Deliveroo cyclist

Deliveroo cyclist

Mark Bergen, April Roach and Sarah Jacob

Deliveroo Plc said orders fell 9pc in the first quarter as customers look to save money by cutting back on meal deliveries.

Users placed 72.1 million orders in the first quarter.

Most Watched

Privacy