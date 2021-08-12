Deliveroo keeps on racking up orders in the UK even as lockdowns ease 

FOOD delivery company Deliveroo said the value of orders on its platform more than doubled in the first half of 2021, despite reopening of restaurants in its biggest market, Britain.

Chief Executive Will Shu said growth had remained strong for both restaurant and grocery orders even as pandemic-related curbs eased.

“We have widened our consumer base, seen people continuing to order frequently and we now work with more food merchants than any other platform in the UK,” he said.

The company, which connects customers with over 136,000 restaurants and 9,000 grocery stores in 12 countries, said its gross transaction value (GTV) rose 102pc to £3.386bn (€4bn).

German rival Delivery Hero took a 5.09pc stake in Deliveroo last week. Deliveroo’s shares, which were priced at 390 pence in its IPO earlier this year were trading down 4pc at 348 pence yesterday, as it said it was “optimistic but prudent” about its prospects.