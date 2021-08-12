| 14.4°C Dublin

Deliveroo keeps on racking up orders in the UK even as lockdowns ease 

Orders at the delivery giant have doubled 

Deliveroo rider in Kensington, London Expand

Close

Deliveroo rider in Kensington, London

Deliveroo rider in Kensington, London

Deliveroo rider in Kensington, London

Paul Sandle

FOOD delivery company Deliveroo said the value of orders on its platform more than doubled in the first half of 2021, despite reopening of restaurants in its biggest market, Britain.

Chief Executive Will Shu said growth had remained strong for both restaurant and grocery orders even as pandemic-related curbs eased.

“We have widened our consumer base, seen people continuing to order frequently and we now work with more food merchants than any other platform in the UK,” he said.

The company, which connects customers with over 136,000 restaurants and 9,000 grocery stores in 12 countries, said its gross transaction value (GTV) rose 102pc to £3.386bn (€4bn).

German rival Delivery Hero took a 5.09pc stake in Deliveroo last week. Deliveroo’s shares, which were priced at 390 pence in its IPO earlier this year were trading down 4pc at 348 pence yesterday, as it said it was “optimistic but prudent” about its prospects.

Business Newsletter

Read the leading stories from the world of business.

This field is required

Read More

Most Watched

Privacy