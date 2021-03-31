Deliveroo investors grapple with fear and greed

When the tide turns in financial markets, it’s usually because fear has trumped greed as the dominant factor in investor sentiment, or vice-versa.

The price set for Deliveroo’s stock market flotation today values the fast food delivery service at £1.3bn (€1.52bn) less than its owners and their bankers were hoping for as recently as last week.

Major investment firms including Aviva Investors, Aberdeen Standard, M&G and Legal and General have let it be known they’ll be sitting out the deal.

Fear is the key motivator.

Investors are more afraid Deliveroo’s model – heavily dependent on outsourced labour – will come undone. It has trumped the greed that normally convinces investors to jump into deals where there's an opportunity to make a packet.

No-one thinks London’s biggest money managers are actually balking at Deliveroo’s employment practices, which are by no means an outlier in the so-called gig economy – where physical work is outsourced or contracted by companies who see their core functions and core teams as software development and sales. For their part, lots of gig economy businesses see human delivery as a stop-gap measure and expect their long-term business model to be automated.

But investors are worried that the regulatory tide is turning. A UK court ruling that taxi service Uber’s drivers must be treated as employees is at the front of their minds. US President Joe Biden this week all but outright backed trade unionists organising at a huge Amazon plant against company opposition in a fight where traditionally anti-union Republicans have been notably quiet.

For at least some investors, fear of holding a poisoned chalice is trumping the chance to ride a new tech success.

Against that background, its not hard to foresee a messy and expensive legal battle between Deliveroo and its riders that might well be followed by permanently changed investment dynamics.

Hundreds of Deliveroo riders are already expected to refuse to make deliveries when the shares begin trading today, in what would be an inauspicious start.

And it’s not just financial risks.

Money mangers are increasingly conscious that being seen to do the wrong thing, or seen to be on the wrong side of a thing, can cause real reputational damage in a way it just didn’t tend to in the past.

Yesterday, for example, a group of religious and socially conscious investors ramped up pressure on Western companies over alleged human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region.

More than 50 investors, backed by the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, have begun contacting more than 40 companies, including H&M, VF Corp, Hugo Boss and Zara-owner Inditex, seeking answers about supply chains and urging them to out of situations that could lead to human rights abuses.

While social consciousness isn’t new, the investors involved manage billions and can now also tap into social media networks that can cause immediate and sustained problems that brands will struggle to manage or row back against.

Something new for managers to be afraid of.