Deliveroo edges into profitability despite inflation woes

Ten years after the takeaway delivery company was founded, Deliveroo finally reached EBITDA profitability in the second half of last year, in a signal that cost-cutting efforts begin to pay off. The firm met analyst estimates for revenue this morning, even as inflation bites consumer demand.

Food delivery companies have shifted strategies to focus on their bottom line as inflation and a return to dine-in restaurants after the pandemic-era restrictions hurt their business. Deliveroo significantly scaled back operations last year, exiting from Spain, Australia and the Netherlands. In February, it announced plans to cut 9pc of its workforce.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization will be £20m to £50m, weighted toward the second half of this year, the company said. It reported many of its key 2022 figures in a trading update in January.

The company said it had reached adjusted EBITDA profitability in the second half of 2022, sooner than its earlier guidance.

After Deliveroo's initial public offering in March 2021, the business has struggled to contain widening losses in the competitive delivery market. The stock has dropped 77pc since it debuted as a darling of the UK technology sector.



(Bloomberg)