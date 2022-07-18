Deliveroo cuts 2022 forecast after sales slow in latest quarter

Deliveroo Plc slashed its projections for sales growth this year after the value of transactions on its platform grew more slowly in the latest quarter, reflecting an increasingly cautious view of economic performance and mounting challenges facing consumers.

The London-based food delivery company said that gross transaction value was projected to rise 4pc to 12pc this year, after previously forecasting growth of 15pc to 25pc, according to a statement Monday. That reduction comes after GTV rose 2pc year-on-year in the second quarter in constant currency, a slowdown compared to a 12pc expansion in the first quarter.

Shares in Deliveroo have plunged nearly 60pc this year as investors turn to favor profit-generating businesses rather than fast-growing and money-losing technology companies. Deliveroo has stepped up efforts to move toward generating cash, rolling out an advertising platform and outlining plans to reach breakeven status in the next couple of years.

The company also said in its trading update that it generated £3.56bn ($4.23bn) in GTV during the first half of the year, a 7pc increase year-on-year. Guidance for the margin of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was maintained and the company said its balance sheet remains strong.

"Management is confident in the company's ability to adapt financially to a rapidly changing macroeconomic environment, through gross margin improvements, more efficient marketing expenditure and tight cost control," according to the statement.

Full results for the first half of the year will be released on August 10.