Delivering 'miracle products': how Uniphar carved a valuable niche

Just this week, it announced the acquisition of two firms for a total of up to €40m.

One deal - the purchase of the EPS Group, which has businesses in Sweden and Finland - fulfils a stated ambition during the flotation process to enter the Nordic market.

The other deal, the acquisition of Irish firm M3 Medical, further cements Uniphar's position at home.

The deals have been in train for some time though, and even without cash from the flotation, would almost certainly have gone ahead, says Dempsey (42), who joined Uniphar four years ago from UDG.

"I think we would have to raise finance in a different way, but we knew these acquisitions were really important to the group," he says of the most recent buys and the completion of a deal in August to purchase UK firm Durbin.

Uniphar's roots go back to two regional Irish wholesale distribution companies that were founded by community pharmacists to give them better buying power.

Those two firms merged in 1994, creating Uniphar.

But the company's fortunes were at a low ebb in 2010 as the downturn battered the economy.

A new CEO, Ger Rabbette, was drafted in to whip the business back into shape. That involved some tough medicine of its own. Uniphar slashed 500 of its then 800 staff.

It emerged, however, in much better shape and able to look to the horizon again.

In 2013, it splashed out €50m to buy rival pharmaceutical wholesaler Cahill May Roberts, which was offloaded by German giant Celesio.

Since then, Uniphar has been radically transformed. Today, it employs 2,000 people and has a war chest to expand its footprint further.

It operates three divisions - with the supply chain and retail business, which supplies pharmacies all over Ireland, having gone from being the biggest earner for the group just three years ago, to now accounting for about a third of its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda).That unit is supported by 235 owned and franchised pharmacies.

More than two thirds of Uniphar's ebitda (which totalled €46.3m last year) is now generated by the group's commercial and clinical division, which provides sales, marketing and distribution solutions to pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers.

It operates in Ireland, the UK, the Benelux and now the Nordics.

Uniphar's product access services unit is where its global ambition lies. It sources and supplies unlicensed medicines, and also manages the release of speciality - usually extremely expensive - medicines for pharma companies.

"As we're starting to expand, we're starting to compete against established multinationals," says Dempsey.

He adds: "We've seen this huge opportunity for growth, but because we're so focused on speciality products, we're really finding niches that we can become successful in."

The growth in the number of specialty pharmaceutical firms, often developing products for very niche diseases where the treatments they manufacture can cost millions of euro a year for each patient, has provided a big opportunity for Uniphar.

So, too, has the emergence of a swathe of smaller pharma and medtech businesses without the track record, expertise or ability to undertake product sales, marketing and distribution.

And it is in these areas where Uniphar believes it has a competitive advantage that will provide a significant growth platform.

Even established multinationals are increasingly opting to outsource the downstream element of pharmaceutical development.

"One differentiator for us is that we've really focused our attention both on pharmaceuticals and medtech," explains Dempsey.

"Medtech is a huge growth industry. We've become real experts in those two spaces. We've also got that real focus on speciality products, with highly trained sales teams."

"When you're looking at emerging pharma and medtech companies in the US, for instance, being able to offer them distribution, as well as sales and marketing, as well as regulatory support, really is appealing," he adds.

"When they look across Europe, they see these 28 countries [in the EU], they see the languages and regulatory variances. So when you can come and provide that pan-European offering, it really gives them a very good one-stop shop to look at how they manage Europe into the future."

In medtech, it is orthopaedics and ophthalmology where some of Uniphar's key strengths lie, but interventional radiology and cardiology products are also key areas.

In its product access division, which currently accounts for about 11pc of ebitda, Uniphar is strongest on the pharmaceutical side in areas such as oncology, central nervous system products and gene therapy, says Dempsey.

The aim is to see the product access division delivering about 20pc of group ebitda within a number of years.

Dempsey points out that the growing medtech scene in Ireland - which has been centred around Galway - feeds into Uniphar's capabilities.

Many medtech startups have been developed by staff who previously worked for giants such as Medtronic or Stryker.

"There's some really interesting technology coming out of Irish startups," says Dempsey.

"And they are all challenged with having come up with these fantastic products, how do you commercialise it globally? They don't want to take on sales teams - that's not their expertise."

Speciality and orphan pharmaceutical products - often for rare diseases - that are increasingly coming to the market are typically beyond the financial reach of most patients.

It is an emotive subject for those with such conditions who know a drug is available to treat them, but who depend on the Government to pay for it.

An estimated 50pc of total pharmaceutical spend by 2023 is projected to be accounted for by speciality and orphan drugs. That is compared with about 11pc in 1997.

There have been protests here regarding access to certain drugs, such as Biogen's Spinraza, the sole available treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, which affects about 25 children in Ireland.

During the summer, the Government approved the drug for reimbursement here.

It costs €600,000 per child in the first year of treatment, and €380,000 a year per child subsequently.

"Some of the products we work with now cost $2m (€1.8m) per patient," says Dempsey.

"These are big discussions for Government. Some of these products are genuinely miracle products that cure, and most governments are doing everything in their power to make sure the correct patients get access to those products, but it is a big challenge.

"It's an area that is so niche that an Irish company can become the global leader in this space.

"We believe our patient-focused, IT-led service gives us a chance to gain market leadership across the globe."

The acquisition of UK-based Durbin this year has helped with that aim. It gave Uniphar access to 160 markets around the world, and a workforce covering more than 30 languages.

Durbin was one of the largest suppliers of products to Uniphar's product access division even before it was acquired.

Uniphar works closely with drug companies in the so-called pre-reimbursement phase after a product has been licensed.

"In years gone by, governments could reimburse products in three months. Now it can take anything up to 24 months," he says.

"In that period, there are patients who need access to these life-saving products.

"So, we run controlled access programmes. We control the release of the product right down to the patient level.

"Any patient who really needs access to it, they can get it, but the Government doesn't have to open up complete reimbursement until they understand what that looks like."

Uniphar has already set out its stall in terms of earnings growth, aiming to double its annual ebitda to about €90m within five years.

"We're very excited about our European opportunities in commercial and clinical," says Dempsey. "With product access, we have to look at the US market as well."

And he insists that the Ireland-focused wholesale unit - the group's roots - has a future in a company that is increasingly looking beyond these shores to grow its business.

"We get asked that a lot," says Dempsey. "We see it as being integral to our future. Supply chain is once again becoming an integral part of the value chain."

He points out that, with its tight margin environment (typically about 1pc), it is also a proving ground for staff within the group.

"We bring in really good engineering, business and other graduates and if you can survive in an environment with those sorts of margins, it really does hone your skills.

"We really like bringing people through that division."

And with Uniphar continuing to expand, there is going to be plenty of opportunity for those graduates who make the cut.

Indo Business