Debra Crew to succeed Ivan Menezes as boss of Guinness owner Diageo

Diageo named former tobacco boss Debra Crew to succeed Ivan Menezes as chief executive and become the highest-profile female executive on the UK’s benchmark index.

Ms Crew (52) will make the leap from her current role as chief operating officer (COO) at the start of July, Diageo said in a statement.

Mr Menezes will retire after a decade at the helm of the Guinness and Johnnie Walker owner.

A former boss of tobacco company Reynolds American, Ms Crew is expected to embrace Mr Menezes’ legacy and ride the wave of consumers switching to expensive spirits from beer and wine. The challenge will be persuading drinkers to continue the shift amid a cost-of-living crisis.

“We believe the strategy will be one of evolution not revolution,” said Citi analyst Simon Hales.

Diageo shares fell less than 1pc in London trading.

Ms Crew’s tenure at Reynolds was cut short by British American Tobacco’s takeover, but her experience will be useful in navigating the complex web of alcohol regulations across the globe.

Scotland is considering a ban on advertising alcohol, which could shutter Diageo’s Johnnie Walker experience – a visitor centre dedicated to the 200-year-old whiskey. In India, a fast-growing market for Diageo, alcohol regulation is set by state.

Ms Crew also worked at PepsiCo, Kraft Foods Group, Nestle and Mars. She has an MBA from the University of Chicago and served as an officer in the US Army.

“We think investors will consider her to be a safe pair of hands,” Investec analyst Alicia Forry wrote in a note to clients. Ms Crew was widely expected to succeed Mr Menezes since she was picked to become COO last July.

