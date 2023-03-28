| 11.1°C Dublin

Debra Crew to succeed Ivan Menezes as boss of Guinness owner Diageo

Ivan Menezes, chief executive officer of Diageo. Photograph: Jason Alden/Bloomberg Expand

Ivan Menezes, chief executive officer of Diageo. Photograph: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Dasha Afanasieva

Diageo named former tobacco boss Debra Crew to succeed Ivan Menezes as chief executive and become the highest-profile female executive on the UK’s benchmark index.

Ms Crew (52) will make the leap from her current role as chief operating officer (COO) at the start of July, Diageo said in a statement.

