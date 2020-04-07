Struggling UK retailer Debenhams has moved to protect itself from creditors, having closed its stores because of the coronavirus.

The department store chain, which has filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators under UK insolvency procedures, said the goal was to avoid being pushed into liquidation as it eyes reopening after virus-related restrictions are eased.

The process does not directly affect Debenhams Ireland, which operates 11 department stores and employs around 1,500 people, but any restructuring of the main UK arm will likely have an effect here eventually.

The Irish arm went through its own examinership process in 2016 to cut debts here, which included slashing rents on many of its outlets and hitting suppliers.

In the UK, Debenhams now envisions what it described as a "light-touch" administration, in which the existing management remains in place, under the supervision of the administrators from FRP Advisory Group.

The company was taken over by lenders last year, making it one of the UK's highest-profile retail casualties as shoppers shift online.

The move came after the department store chain rejected a rescue plan from retail tycoon Mike Ashley.

Debenhams has 142 stores in the UK.

But it has already been shutting some outlets as it tries to reduce its high rental costs and property taxes amid falling customer traffic and shaky consumer confidence.

This month's virus-induced lockdown has deepened its crisis. Thousands of workers have been furloughed, meaning most of their salaries are paid by the government, though the retailer has continued to sell online.

The company has joined other retailers, including H&M and Primark, in withholding rent payments in a bid to preserve cash.

The stand-off between retailers and landlords has seen some property owners threaten to issue winding-up petitions against tenants, which could trigger liquidation proceedings. It is also giving rise to fears that leveraged real estate across Europe may once again play a role in triggering a wider financial crisis within the banking sector.

Debenhams' lenders are "highly supportive" and will fund administration fees, chief executive Stefaan Vansteenkiste said in a statement.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent