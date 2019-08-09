Debenhams appoints turnaround expert CEO

Stefaan Vansteenkiste is to become chief executive, while chairman Terry Duddy will step down from the board in September. Mr Vansteenkiste has already been working at the company as chief restructuring officer since April, when the group was put into administration and fell into the hands of its lenders.

He is a managing director at professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal, and has previously been chief executive of Holland's Intertoys chain and food group Vion.

He said: "The retail industry faces a challenging environment and everyone at Debenhams acknowledges that.

"But we have a clear plan and Debenhams has a great team of people who are committed to delivering it. I am very excited about Debenhams' strong prospects and with a restructured balance sheet, there is a robust platform from which to build a turnaround."

He succeeds Sergio Bucher, who stepped down shortly after the firm's administration. He had been voted off the board by Mike Ashley's Sports Direct at a general meeting in January. The same meeting also led to previous chairman Ian Cheshire being ousted.

Irish Independent