Deals like CETA are no longer about free trade

The American Chamber of Commerce in Seoul decided to celebrate the Korea-US free trade agreement in 2011 by serving prime American steaks to the press. I was delighted and wolfed mine down but my Korean colleague was less impressed, pushed it to the side of her plate and covered it with a napkin.

That deal almost forced the Korean president from office as 100,000 people took to the streets of Seoul. Like most other trade agreements, it failed to deliver and instead of rising by $10bn, US exports to Korea tumbled by $3bn.

Welcome to the world of trade deals, each of which is touted as the most comprehensive ever and as the new ‘gold standard’.

Fast forward to Ireland in 2021, and Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar is urging TDs to sign off on an EU trade deal with Canada called CETA.

If CETA is passed, he says, it and three other deals will make the Irish economy 2.3pc bigger than it would have been by 2030 and wages will rise by 4.4pc, based on a study commissioned from consultancy Copenhagen Economics.

Even better, those wage gains would be greatest for poorly paid workers. That sounds great.

If you look at the extra 2.3pc economic growth by 2030, most of that comes from a deal with Japan, which alone drives 2.1 percentage points. Canada delivers just 0.2 percentage points, a rounding error in Ireland’s GDP.

The study also cites the EU’s Korea deal as a success, yet Irish goods exports are below 2016 levels and €1.8bn in services exports likely reflect multinational tax planning, a feeling that is reinforced when you look at the data and see that €1.3bn of that is “suppressed for confidentiality reasons”.

CETA may come at the cost of diluting the EU’s green agenda – thanks to highly polluting Canadian oil tar sands – and bring in a dispute system that is viewed as handing too much power to companies.

Don’t get me wrong, I think free trade is great – it delivers everything from tasty steaks to the vaccines we need in the battle against Covid – and Ireland has been a winner from globalisation.

It is just that free trade agreements (FTAs) aren’t about that free trade any more. And like the US-Korea deal, they never deliver the promised economic benefits.

In 1985, when America signed the first FTA of the modern era, the entire document was 14 pages long. The EU’s proposed trade pact with Canada is 1,598 pages.

Harvard economist Dani Rodrik says this is because deals are no longer about reducing protectionism, cutting prices and improving choice but empowering “special interests and politically well-connected firms, such as international banks, pharmaceutical companies, and multinationals”.

Perhaps we can live with that, 0.2 percentage points is still a positive.

The problem is deals never live up to their hype because the models used to calculate benefits – including the one cited by the Tánaiste – presuppose the gains they say they can forecast.

Robert Scott of the Economic Policy Institute likens trade models to a ‘lamppost effect’ in which a drunk searches for his lost wallet near a streetlight because that’s where the light is, rather than where he lost it.

They can shine light on the relationship between tariffs and trade, but can’t be used to predict the impact on investment by multinationals or on wages.

So yes, give us free trade, but let’s try and be honest about it.