Deal for restrictions on water and land use closer after United Nations COP15 summit

Negotiators at a UN summit to protect nature appeared closer to reaching a new global deal yesterday that could lead to 30pc of land and sea being protected by 2030, with hundreds of billions of dollars directed towards conserving the world’s wild places and species.

China, the president of the COP15 conference in Montreal, released a proposed text that environmental campaigners praised for its ambitious goals.

The text “accurately reflects an ambitious approach and a compromise position that has a chance of getting through the negotiations,” said Brian O’Donnell, director of the non-profit Campaign for Nature. “I give them credit for navigating a really difficult challenge.”

The draft, based on the last two weeks of talks, sets a crucial financial target of $200bn a year for conservation initiatives, but demands less from wealthy countries than some developing states had wanted.

It lays out support for protecting 30pc of land and waters by 2030, a landmark goal informally known as 30-by-30.

Businesses will also be asked to assess and disclose how they affect and are affected by biodiversity considerations, but reporting will not be mandatory.

Ministers from nearly 200 governments now need to hammer out the details of the 23 proposed targets today.

Policymakers hope a deal can spur nature conservation the same way that an international pact in Paris in 2015 helped mobilise efforts to limit planet-warming carbon emissions.

“This provides a floor to land a deal on,” said Greenpeace East Asia official Li Shuo. “The final days of COP15 need to build from here.”

While optimistic, campaigners worry the technical wording of the 30-by-30 target might not adequately address ocean conservation.

The target mentions protecting at least 30% of terrestrial, inland water, and coastal and marine areas. However, it does not clarify whether this means 30% of land and separately 30% of oceans, said Mr O’Donnell, adding that China needs to quickly clarify its intent.

“The target should split land and sea to make sure 30% applies to them respectively,” said Greenpeace’s Mr Shuo.

The draft recommends allocating $200bn a year from all sources, including the public and private sectors, for conservation initiatives – a target seen as critical for the success of any deal.