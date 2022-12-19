| 7.2°C Dublin

Deal for restrictions on water and land use closer after United Nations COP15 summit

Rubbish washed up on a beach. Photo: Getty Images

Gloria Dickie and Isla Binnie

Negotiators at a UN summit to protect nature appeared closer to reaching a new global deal yesterday that could lead to 30pc of land and sea being protected by 2030, with hundreds of billions of dollars directed towards conserving the world’s wild places and species.

China, the president of the COP15 conference in Montreal, released a proposed text that environmental campaigners praised for its ambitious goals.

