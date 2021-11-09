DCC records double-digit growth in ‘strong’ first half performance

International sales, marketing and support services group DCC has recorded double-digit growth in its revenue and adjusted operating profit in the six months to September 30.

All divisions of the business delivered growth, despite global volatility in commodity pricing, supply chains and inflation, the company said in its interim results.

Revenue at the Donal Murphy-headed group jumped by almost 27pc year-on-year to £7.5bn (€8.6bn).

DCC reported adjusted operating profit of £195.8m (€229m), up 11.2pc year-on-year.

Adjusted earnings per share increased 13.8pc to 134.2 pence per share.

“I am pleased to report a strong performance in the seasonally less significant first half, which builds on the growth recorded during the first half of the prior year. Each of our four divisions has delivered good growth, underlining the resilience of our business model and our ability to adapt to the very volatile macro environment,” Donal Murphy, chief executive of DCC, said.

During the six-month period the standout performer for the group was DCC’s healthcare division, which saw its revenue increase 26pc to £50.2m.

Its Retail & Oil arm reported revenue of £70m for the six-month period, up 7.4pc year-on-year.

DCC Technology saw its revenue increase 6.5pc to £27.2m.

Meanwhile, DCC LPG reported revenue of £48.4m for the six months to September 30, up 6.2pc year-on-year.

Since the group's prior year results announcement in May, DCC has committed approximately £80m to bolt-on acquisitions, with activity across each of its divisions.

In the energy sector, acquisitions included the Irish marketing operations of Naturgy, a supplier of renewable power, natural gas and energy services to large commercial and industrial customers.

DCC Healthcare also completed its first German primary care bolt-on, following its initial market entry through the acquisition of Wörner in April 2021.

“With the strength of our market positions and an active acquisition pipeline, DCC has the capability and financial strength to continue the growth and development of the group across the energy, healthcare and technology sectors,” Mr Murphy said.

The group’s net debt (excluding lease creditors) at September 30 was £54.1m, down from £137.2m the corresponding point last year.