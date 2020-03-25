DCC buys US-based Amerilab for $85m

International sales, marketing and support services group DCC has bought Amerilab Technologies, a provider of contract manufacturing in the nutritional sector, for $85m (€79m). Stock photo

International sales, marketing and support services group DCC has bought Amerilab Technologies, a provider of contract manufacturing in the nutritional sector, for $85m (€79m).

Amerilab is based near Minneapolis in the United States. Its customers include consumer healthcare companies and specialty brand owners.

Amerilab employs 125 people and has revenues of around $68m.

DCC is acquiring Amerilab based on an enterprise value of approximately $85m, the majority of which will be paid for in cash. It is the company's third acquisition in the contract manufacturing market in the US in the past two years.

According to analysts at Davy Stockbrokers, the US health supplement and nutritional market is very large (estimated at €40bn), growing at 6-7pc per year, and is highly fragmented.

DCC said the acquisition was a further significant step in the execution of its strategy to build a business of scale in the world's largest health supplements and nutritional products market.

It will shortly close the financial year ending March 31, 2020, with a modest level of net debt and substantial cash resources in excess of £1.5bn (€1.6bn).

