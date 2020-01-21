Davy hires Goldman Sachs investment strategist

DAVY has appointed Donough Kilmurray as chief investment officer of its wealth management division. He joins from Goldman Sachs in London, where he led its investment strategy group.

Reporting to Davy chief executive Brian McKiernan, Mr Kilmurray, pictured, will be responsible for Davy's wealth management portfolios, including asset allocation, manager selection and portfolio construction. He will work alongside Pat Cooney, who leads all client-facing wealth management activities at Davy and oversees its Northern Ireland operations.

Mr Kilmurray joined Goldman Sachs in New York in 2000, moved to its London office in 2002 and became a managing director in 2008.

He is the latest in a series of senior hires at Davy, including Bernard Byrne as head of capital markets; Caitríona O'Kelly, formerly of Deutsche Bank UK, as chief financial officer; and Orla Graham, previously chief talent officer at Deloitte, as chief people officer.

