Davos reinvents itself for the Thunberg era
DAVOS man and woman are remarkably adaptable. Not only did they survive economic crises in Asia, Russia and the wider world, they grew even richer in the process.
As the powerful and worthy rub shoulders at the 50th meeting of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss mountain resort, climate change tops the agenda and US president Donald Trump may cross paths with 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg.
"Our ecological footprint has expanded far beyond what the Earth can sustain. Our social systems are cracking. Our economies no longer drive inclusive growth," the forum's founder, Klaus Schwab, wrote ahead of the summit.
The event running through Friday has drawn unwelcome attention for its hefty carbon footprint, thanks to the private jets favoured by many.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
A record number of jets flew in last year to listen to the environmentalist David Attenborough talk about climate change. This year, the forum is promising a greener event, as 3,000 participants descend on the heavily guarded resort.
Ahead of the summit, Larry Fink, CEO of Blackrock - the world's largest investment manager with $7trn (€6.3trn) under management - said climate change was causing "a fundamental reshaping of finance". He said his firm would be "disposed" to vote against directors of companies that neglected green issues.
Mr Fink is one of the world's 2,153 billionaires, a group of people that anti-poverty charity Oxfam identifies as having more wealth than the 4.6 billion people who make up 60pc of the Earth's population. Campaigners have researched Blackrock's environmental voting record and questioned the fund's commitment, while Extinction Rebellion has protested outside its offices.
Big questions remain over whether the markets-based approach advocated by the Blackrock boss and the forum's Mr Schwab will work.
"Unfortunately, too often the sustainable option just does not come at the right price. Using primary resources is cheaper than recycled ones, unsafe working conditions cost less than safety, and polluting is free," said ING economist Marieke Blom.
"Too many 'sustainable' business models, therefore, lack economic viability. The opposite is true for businesses with a high carbon footprint. While climate change may be a concern to society, global air travel continues to grow at a remarkable pace," she said.
Davos man and woman will surely skate past those concerns, as they have in the past.
Back in 1998, when the forerunner of the eurozone crisis roiled Asia, Davos proclaimed the worst of the crash was over and unveiled a €2.4bn loan package for South Korea.
By the summer, the crisis had pushed Russia into default. Fortunes were lost.
After a hiatus of a few years, the Russians returned to the forum, brasher and richer than before.
Irish Independent