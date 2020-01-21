Davos reinvents itself for the Thunberg era

DAVOS man and woman are remarkably adaptable. Not only did they survive economic crises in Asia, Russia and the wider world, they grew even richer in the process.

DAVOS man and woman are remarkably adaptable. Not only did they survive economic crises in Asia, Russia and the wider world, they grew even richer in the process.

As the powerful and worthy rub shoulders at the 50th meeting of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss mountain resort, climate change tops the agenda and US president Donald Trump may cross paths with 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg.

"Our ecological footprint has expanded far beyond what the Earth can sustain. Our social systems are cracking. Our economies no longer drive inclusive growth," the forum's founder, Klaus Schwab, wrote ahead of the summit.

The event running through Friday has drawn unwelcome attention for its hefty carbon footprint, thanks to the private jets favoured by many.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In