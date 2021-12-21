Davos cancels annual meeting of global movers and shakers

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg has been among those to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos in recent years. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has postponed its annual January meeting in Davos, Switzerland, as the Omicron Covid variant leads to new or renewed travel and social restrictions around the world,

The annual Davos conference, held in the Swiss ski resort of the same name, attracts a mix of billionaires, prime ministers and presidents and chief executives, as well as thinkers, humanitarian organisations and a sprinkling of celebrities. Irish Taoisigh have made a point of attending, as does the IDA, which traditionally hosts a dinner for corporate executives from big and potential employers – an event Bono has been known to drop in on.

The WEF yesterday formally postponed Davos 2022 until mid-way through the year.

The event scheduled for last January was also cancelled.

The sudden move – just a month before it was due to host business and political leaders who plan their schedules as much as a year in advance – highlights the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Dating back to 1974, the private event has over the years entertained guests including former US president Donald Trump, Chinese president Xi Jinping, and climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

In 1989, North and South Korea held their first ministerial-level meetings in Davos, while at the same meeting, East German prime minister Hans Modrow and German chancellor Helmut Kohl met to discuss German reunification.

Founded by German engineer and economist Klaus Schwab, the WEF meeting has in previous years served as a backdrop for political breakthroughs. In 1992 South African president FW de Klerk met Nelson Mandela and Chief Buthelezi at Davos, their first appearance together outside South Africa.

“Current pandemic conditions make it extremely difficult to deliver a global in-person meeting. Preparations have been guided by expert advice and have benefited from the close collaboration of the Swiss government at all levels,” the Geneva-based WEF said on its website.

“Despite the meeting’s stringent health protocols, the transmissibility of Omicron and its impact on travel have made deferral necessary.”

Last January organisers initially shifted the annual meeting to Singapore, before abandoning it altogether.

Switzerland is tightening pandemic curbs while not opting, for now, to enforce a stricter limited lockdown.

Next year’s Davos meeting had been set to focus on accelerating stakeholder capitalism, harnessing the technologies of the fourth industrial revolution, and ensuring a more inclusive future of work, the WEF said in September.

Participants will now instead join a series of virtual sessions.

Including attendees, their aides and hangers-on, the population of the remote Alpine town of Davos swells from 10,000 to about 30,000 during the summit, where much of the action happens outside the main conference centre at side meetings and networking events in the town’s luxury hotels.

Additional reporting Reuters