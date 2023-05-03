David Chance: European Central Bank to plough on with its misguided hikes as Federal Reserve calls time after 10

The ECB and Christine Lagarde is in a position where if it backed away from further rate hikes, its credibility would be blown. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images© Getty Images

David Chance

Today’s interest rate rise from the Federal Reserve is its tenth in a row and likely marks the end of a cycle that kicked off in March last year.