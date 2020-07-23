| 15.2°C Dublin

David Chance: Donohoe may have window for reform of banking and markets as Eurogroup chief

New role: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will spend two and a half years leading the Eurogroup

David Chance

For all of the rows and name-calling, the European Union has taken a decisive step forward with its Covid aid plans and that could just give Paschal Donohoe the leeway he needs to push ahead with reforms as head of the Eurogroup.

Last year, Mr Donohoe sketched out a list of ambitions which included a banking union for the eurozone - a move that could play well domestically as it would increase competition and cut mortgage costs here - as well as capital markets union that would boost investment flows.

"We believe that any changes in the future of economic and monetary union should strengthen economic and financial stability and help in regaining public trust. That means we should focus on areas where there is greater agreement on what to improve and the timeframe by when that should happen," the Minister for Finance said in a speech last year as he outlined his eurozone agenda.