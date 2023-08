The European Central Bank’s Christine Lagarde and the Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell have consistently risen interest rates, but the final consequences of their actions are far from certain. Photo: Getty Images

The Federal Reserve’s rate rises – the steepest in 40-plus years – appear to be over and have been hailed as the first time in postwar history the US central bank has managed to reduce inflation without stoking unemployment. After nine hikes on the trot, the European Central Bank has pushed its main rate to 3.75pc, the highest since 2001, and it too may be done.