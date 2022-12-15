Daughter of fashion-retail founder leads empire to €3.1bn profit

Marta Ortega, daughter of founder-owner Amancio Ortega, took the helm at Inditex as non-executive chair in April. Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Zara owner Inditex posted a 24pc increase in net profit for the first nine months of its fiscal year, as price rises helped offset weakening global demand for clothing.

The world’s biggest fashion retailer’s store and online sales rose 19pc from a year ago, slightly faster than analysts had expected. Price rises of 5pc or more across some ranges since the spring helped drive sales, analysts said.

The company, whose brands also include Massimo Dutti and Bershka, said its net profit rose to €3.1bn from €2.5bn a year ago during the first nine months of the year.

Net profit for the quarter was up 6pc to €1.3bn, in line with market forecasts according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company has outperformed some rivals since Marta Ortega, the daughter of founder-owner Amancio Ortega, took the helm as non-executive chair in April.

“The sales outperformance may reflect the quality of the product design and offering as well as the more attractive price point compared to peers as price increases appear to be less than the wider market,” Deutsche Bank analyst Adam Cochrane said.

Inditex has recently been offering more “high fashion” Zara pieces designed for special occasions.

H&M, which has struggled to compete with its bigger rival Zara, will report results on Thursday.

