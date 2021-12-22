Danish pension firm has $523m in unsecured NAC debt

A Danish pension asset manager holding $523m (€464m) in notes linked to Limerick-based lessor Nordic Aviation Capital is the largest unsecured creditor that is not considered an ‘insider’ in the lessor’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy, court filings show.

Denmark’s PFA said it supports Nordic Aviation Capital’s restructuring efforts.

Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) announced on Sunday evening that it had reached a final agreement with lenders owed $6.3bn.

It has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) with its equity holders and lenders that hold over 73pc of that debt.

PFA has more than 1.3 million retail customers and 6,000 corporate clients. It manages about 600bn kroner in funds.

NAC has filed for bankruptcy protection in Virginia as part of its deal with lenders.

“PFA has been working with the company to seek the best possible outcome and has supported the current restructuring efforts to enable NAC to move on,” said a spokesman for PFA. “We are not in a position to disclose details of the restructuring arrangements.”

Nordic Aviation Capital said that the RSA sealed on Sunday “contemplates a consensual and comprehensive restructuring” of NAC’s debt obligations, including the conversion of a substantial amount of the group's debt to equity, with an infusion of $537m in additional capital through a $337m new equity rights offering and a new $200m revolving credit facility.

NAC has also obtained an additional $170m debtor in possession financing facility from its existing creditors to help fund operations during the Chapter 11 process.

The company – the biggest lessor of regional aircraft in the world – has been struggling to deal with the financial fallout of the Covid pandemic. It has a fleet of 475 jet and turboprop aircraft.

In September, NAC parachuted in former Gecas chief executive Norman CT Liu as its president. He was CEO at leasing giant Gecas from 2009 to 2016, and its chairman in 2016. He had been an advisor to NAC for more than two years.

Mr Liu said last night that the restructuring confirmed yesterday is a “positive first step to position NAC for longer term success and provides financial resources to develop the business”.