Danish minister 'would accept property dip'

As some of Denmark's pension funds prepare to write down their property portfolios, the country's housing minister says he would find a 10pc market decline an acceptable outcome as he tries to alter the law to prevent speculation.

As some of Denmark's pension funds prepare to write down their property portfolios, the country's housing minister says he would find a 10pc market decline an acceptable outcome as he tries to alter the law to prevent speculation.

The comments follow a heated debate in Denmark, largely centred on Blackstone Group.

Kaare Dybvad, minister for housing in the Social Democrat government, said the firm represented an "infamous" business model in which properties were bought, renovated and then put back on the market at rents that tenants could not afford.

Blackstone said it follows the law and it represents too small a chunk of the Copenhagen real estate market to affect prices.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In