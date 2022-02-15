Danes target German hires to fuel recovery amid worker shortages

DENMARK is planning a recruitment drive in neighbouring countries as it fights an increasing lack of qualified labour that risks undermining its economic rebound.

As part of planned measures to ease staff shortages, the Social Democrat minority government has proposed setting up so-called pop-up hiring centres in Germany, to the south. It’s taking its cue from another neighbour, Sweden, which it says has had success with similar efforts in places like Spain. “This model is flexible and gives us the opportunity to target our effort to recruit European labour within struggling industries,” Employment Minister Peter Hummelgaard Thomsen said.

The upturn in the Danish economy has placed it ahead of other wealthy nations in terms of pandemic resilience, according to Nordea, the region’s largest lender. But with gross unemployment at 2.5pc and approaching all-time lows as a growing number of businesses reports labour shortages, economists and policy makers have warned of a risk of overheating since the summer.

At the equivalent of €39.40 ($44.60) in 2020, Denmark’s average hourly wages are Europe’s highest, according to latest available data from Eurostat. That compares with the European Union average of €21.50.

The country has touted its flexible labour-market setup, which combines the ease of hiring and firing with extensive jobless benefits and training.

If the proposal wins majority backing, Danish companies and career advisers will visit German universities and career conferences to advertise for jobs in Denmark and do on-site interviews.

The first wave of recruitment efforts could target nurses, a public-sector job category where numbers have dwindled in recent years.